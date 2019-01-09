Xi, Duterte bond over basketball

BEIJING - Basketball turned out to be a common language that brought two leaders closer together as President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, attended the opening ceremony of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2019 in Beijing on Friday night (Aug 30).

The two presidents watched a cultural performance shortly after Mr Xi announced the opening of the basketball tournament.

The event came as Mr Duterte is on a five-day visit to China that started on Wednesday.

This is his fifth visit to China since he took office in 2016, with the last one taking place four months ago when he attended the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.