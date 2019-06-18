Xi Jinping to visit North Korea this week, first by a Chinese president in more than a decade

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea will mark the first there by a Chinese president in more than a decade.

BEIJING - Xi Jinping will make the first trip to North Korea by a Chinese president in 14 years this week, state media said on Monday (June 17), as Beijing tightens relations with Pyongyang amid tensions with the United States.

Xi will visit Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Chinese broadcaster CCTV.

The timing is likely to raise eyebrows at the White House as it comes one week before the G-20 summit in Japan, where US President Donald Trump expects to meet Xi to discuss their trade war.

China and North Korea have worked to improve relations in the past year after they deteriorated as Beijing backed a series of UN sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear activities.

The North's leader Kim Jong Un travelled to China - his country's sole major ally - four times in the past year to meet Xi.

But Xi had yet to reciprocate until now. It will be the first trip there by a Chinese president since Hu Jintao went in 2005.

With Beijing and Washington at loggerheads over trade, China is keen to remind Trump of its influence in Pyongyang, with whom his nuclear negotiations - a point of pride for the US president, who faces an election next year - are also deadlocked.

"The signal would be that China remains a critical stakeholder," said Jingdong Yuan, a professor specialising in Asia-Pacific security and Chinese foreign policy at the University of Sydney.