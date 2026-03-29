Yemen's Houthis say they launched second attack on Israel in less than 24 hours

CAIRO - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they carried out a second attack on Israel in less than 24 hours using missiles and drones, and vowed to continue military operations in the coming days, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.

The Houthis' entry into the conflict adds to regional tensions, particularly given their ability to strike targets far beyond Yemen and disrupt shipping lanes around the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea, as they did in support of Hamas in Gaza following the Oct 7, 2023, attacks.

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