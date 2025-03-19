Yemen's Houthis vow to expand their targets in Israel until Gaza war ends

JERUSALEM — Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday (March 18) they would expand their range of targets in Israel in the next hours and days unless the "aggression" on Gaza stops.

The Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea also confirmed that they had targeted an air base in Israel with a ballistic missile.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory. Sirens had sounded in several areas of Israel.

The Houthi group has repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what it has described as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The firing of the missile came after Israel resumed airstrikes against targets in Gaza that killed more than 400 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, in an onslaught that ended weeks of relative calm after talks to secure a permanent ceasefire stalled.

"Yemen, its leadership, people, and army will not stand idly by while witnessing all the massacres against our people in Gaza," Sarea said in a televised address.

[[nid:715713]]