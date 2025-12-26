Japan rubber factory attack: Man stabs and chemical sprays victims, at least 15 injured

Eight people were injured after a man allegedly went on a stabbing spree at a rubber factory in central Japan on Friday (Dec 26). Seven others were also injured after being sprayed with a liquid, believed to be bleach.

The incident took place at the Yokohama Rubber Company in the city of Mishima, in Shizuoka prefecture, at about 4.30pm.

Shizuoka prefectural police said the suspect, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for alleged attempted murder at the factory without providing further details.

Tomoharu Sugiyama, a fire department official from Mishima, said that they received a call saying "five or six people were stabbed by someone" and that a "spray-like liquid" had also been used.

The alleged perpetrator wore a gas mask and was armed with a survival knife, reported The Asahi Shimbun daily and local media.

Asahi Shimbun, citing investigative sources, also reported that he was "someone connected to the factory".

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said all victims are conscious.

The factory, located about 2.3km southeast of Mishima station, produces tyres for trucks and buses.

A Dec 19 report by The Japan Times indicated that Japan recorded an increase in offences under the Penal Code in 2024 — by 34,328 cases, or 4.9 per cent.

