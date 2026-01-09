Calico appointed 3rd cat stationmaster by Japan railway line, gets engraved neck medal

A calico cat named Yontama was appointed as the third cat stationmaster of a Japanese railway station on Wednesday (Jan 7).

The ceremony, which continues a tradition that began nearly two decades ago, was held at Kishi Station on the Wakayama Electric Railway company's Kishigawa Line.

Wakayama Electric Railway president Mitsunobu Kojima placed a medal engraved with Yontama's stationmaster title around the cat's neck in front of the station building, reported Kyodo News.

The Kishi station is located in Kinokawa city in Wakayama prefecture in the Kansai region.

The Kishigawa Line is known for its rotating roster of resident cats with appointed railway roles.

The feline staff are often spotted greeting passengers and posing for photos dressed in their stationmaster hat and conductor outfits.

At the ceremony on Wednesday, Wakayama Electric Railway also introduced its newest recruit and potential stationmaster candidate — Rokutama.

The ceremony also honoured Yontama's predecessor Nitama, also a calico cat, that died in November and was named honourary stationmaster, reported Tokyo Weekender.

The Kishigawa Line named its first feline stationmaster Tama in 2007, attracting international tourists and saving the line from financial collapse, reported Kyodo News.

Japan has a new stationmaster cat. The Wakayama Electric Railway Kishigawa Line is famous for its feline stationmasters. A new cat, Rokutama, has been appointed trainee stationmaster of 2 stations.

Other cats received promotions. This is serious stuff. pic.twitter.com/h7m7jRdAWY — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) January 7, 2026

[[nid:720873]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com