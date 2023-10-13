6 boys in China down 111 bottles of sour plum drink at hotpot buffet, just to get their money's worth

Most diners looking to get their money's worth would usually opt for all-you-can-eat buffets and target the expensive food options such as seafood and meat.

But a group of six boys in China decided to indulge in one restaurant's offer of free-flow beverages instead — collectively chugging down a whopping 111 bottles of sour plum drink.

A video of the boys posted on Chinese social media showed the group leaving behind numerous empty glass bottles, which were neatly lined up in rows after their drinking spree on Tuesday (Oct 10).

Staff of the hotpot buffet restaurant located in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, were taken aback, remarking that it was their first time witnessing such a sight.

"It's 26 yuan (S$5) for the buffet, including drinks, fruits and everything else," explained an unnamed restaurant staff, according to 8world.

"I feel like these guys can really drink a lot."

She added that the six boys had visited the restaurant once before but did not drink this many bottles the previous time.

Several netizens also criticised the boys' actions, questioning if consuming their fill of sour plum drink is worth the potential damage it could do to their health.

A netizen exclaimed: "Your body belongs to you! This is not worth it."

"There is no need [to go to this extent], just eat what you can at buffets," another advised.

