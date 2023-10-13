Family orders 600 plates of meat at Malaysia hotpot buffet and packs food home

A family of five in Sarawak allegedly ordered 600 plates of meat at a hotpot buffet before surreptitiously packing most of it home with them.

Their bulk order prompted the business owner to check surveillance footage to determine what went down.

The owner then took to Facebook on Oct 10 to share about the incident, which he labelled as “unscrupulous consumer behaviour”.

The buffet place, Husky Group Bintulu, served a family of five, including at least two children, according to a photo of the customers and the bill, which came to RM163.30 (S$47).

"It's difficult for me to swallow this, so I have to tell everyone about it," said the owner in his post.

"I really can't accept stealing (while with) your children. They ordered 600 plates of meat from the beginning. What they were doing was clearly premeditated."

It was not ascertained how exactly the whopping 600 orders were served, or why the restaurant’s staff didn’t observe and stop the diners from packing so much of it away.

Highlighting that Bintulu, Sarawak, is a small place and that people recognise one another, the owner added that the patrons in question should feel fortunate that he did not reveal their identities.

Lamenting over the cost of business in recent times, he said: "My hotpot can be eaten in the store. But don’t pack the ingredients secretly and take them away!"

