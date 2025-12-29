AI videos of women in anguish over being unmarried and childless make rounds on Chinese social media

Videos of distraught elderly women tearfully lamenting their single and childless lives have recently popped up on Chinese social media platforms.

"I regret it, why didn't I listen to my parents when they told me to get married and have a baby? Now, I'm all alone," a woman surrounded by people in a hospital corridor says pitifully.

"Mum kept telling me to marry and bear children, but I thought I could live life well on my own. It's too late now," wails a 56-year-old woman kneeling on the hospital floor.

These uncanny video "interviews" have been AI generated and are not real individuals.

The remorseful portrayals of the female protagonists are meant to push Chinese youths to quickly settle down and start a family.

Several Chinese parents have reportedly been sending such videos to their children.

"I'm here because my mum shared this," a Douyin user commented.

"Everyone, spread these clips and let these young people watch," wrote another.

A third added: "Those who don't listen to the advice of elders will suffer the consequences."

Some netizens appeared confused, taking to the comments section to clarify if the videos are real or AI generated.

Ironically, the videos seem to have turned a number of netizens against the notion of tying the knot early and having children.

A post on Weibo calling the videos a "cyber siege" has garnered over 50,000 likes.

"It's quite funny that they used AI, because they couldn't find a real person to cry and urge people to get married," quipped a Weibo user.

"Thank you, now I'm more against getting married," a commentor wrote.

"Such videos will only make children more frustrated with their parents pressuring them to get married, ultimately leading to no marriages," added another netizen.

