'Air is polluted': Woman in China demands food delivery rider leave Starbucks, gets kicked out instead

Vexed by the presence of a food delivery rider in a Starbucks cafe, a woman in China demanded that the man leave — only for staff to kick her out instead.

The incident occurred at a Starbucks outlet in Sichuan, China on Nov 29, according to the South China Morning Post.

In a clip circulating on Chinese social media, a woman in a red dress can be seen complaining to cafe staff and security personnel about the food delivery man seated near her, who quickly stood up and looked away.

"I can't sit here any longer," she told the server. "It's impossible [to sit with him in the cafe]. Not a chance."

According to the patron who filmed the confrontation, the woman also said that the deliveryman "polluted" the air and claimed she was unable to breathe because of him.

She added that the delivery rider could never be in the same socioeconomic class as her and insisted that staff make him leave the cafe, reported Chinese media.

In a turn of events, however, a staff member stepped between the woman and the delivery rider and gestured for her to leave.

"Please come another day," he told the woman. "Goodbye."

The woman's snobbish attitude stirred the anger of netizens who expressed disbelief at the situation.

"I've never seen such a shameless person," exclaimed one.

"The deliveryman stood up quickly and looked to be at a loss for words. He must have felt very uncomfortable," a netizen pointed out.

Another questioned: "They're making an honest living, so why would they be inferior to others?"

