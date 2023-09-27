'Am I wrong for not giving him my WeChat ID?' 2 women in China say man hit them with beer bottle

A late-night supper for two women in China took a bloody turn after they were allegedly assaulted for rejecting a man's advances.

The altercation happened in Hunan in the early hours of Tuesday (Sept 26) morning, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The two women said that they were having supper in an eatery when the man approached them to ask for their WeChat IDs — a request they declined.

Upset by the rejection, the man allegedly hit one of them on the head with a beer bottle. The glass shards also injured her companion dressed in black, who sustained cuts and scrapes on her face and neck, said a Weibo user who uploaded a video of the incident.

In the clip showing the aftermath of the commotion, one of the women can be seen crouching down and clutching her head in pain. Another man then rushed over and held a tissue up to her head, exclaiming that she was bleeding. He remarked that her injury was "very serious".

"Am I wrong for not giving him my WeChat ID?" The woman in black wailed. "There is such a big wound on my jaw!"

As the attack happened suddenly, restaurant staff and other diners were caught off guard and couldn't stop the man, the Weibo user explained.

The staff and boss reportedly rushed out of the eatery and scolded the attacker, who had tried to flee the scene. In the video, the agitated man can be seen struggling against several police officers and onlookers.

Local police later said that the incident is under investigation, but did not disclose further details.

Chinese netizens call for safe environment after attack on women

In June 2022, several women were beaten up by nine men in a brawl at a barbecue restaurant in Hebei, China, after one of the men harassed a woman and slapped her as she rejected his advances, reported the South China Morning Post.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the group of men rushing into the shop and assaulting the women, kicking them and throwing a chair in their direction before dragging them outside to continue the beating.

The men were later detained by local police.

Two of the women were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the others only sustained minor injuries.

The incident shocked China, with thousands of netizens, especially women, expressing anger and fear over such fierce gender-based violence in a crowded public venue.

"She was just eating, not by herself, in a crowded restaurant, and she was beaten to the point she couldn’t fight back," wrote a netizen surnamed Chen.

"Isn’t that scary? We need a safe environment, that’s basic human rights."

