Broken toes, bruised ribs: Coffee shop patrons attack beer lady who refused to play drinking game with them

All she wanted was to head home after a long day of work.

Instead, this beer lady became a victim of an attack after allegedly refusing to play drinking games with some customers last Sunday (Feb 26).

The woman surnamed Lin told Shin Min Daily News that she had finished her shift at the coffee shop at Block 630 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4. She had already changed her clothes and was having drinks with her friend there.

"There were a few middle-aged men drinking at the table next to ours, and they asked if we wanted to play some games with peanuts. I didn't want to join them so I moved to another table," recalled the 44-year-old.

Her friend, however, decided to join them.

Wanting to head home, Lin eventually asked her friend to stop playing and was about to leave the premises when she was attacked by one of the men.

Another man at the table joined in.

"I think someone called the police, but they all fled before any officers arrived," said Lin.

In a video seen by Shin Min Daily News, one of the men hit Lin, causing her to fall to the ground. Another man continued to hit her while she was on the floor.

Lin tried to kick the men to defend herself, while other passers-by tried to stop them.

One of them also slapped Lin across the face and stepped on her chest. The woman also told the Chinese daily that one of them hit her in the head with a chair.

As a result of the scuffle, Lin broke her toe and had bruises on her head.

Although she did not seek medical attention immediately after the incident, police officers called an ambulance to take her to the hospital the next day as she was in great pain while trying to make a police report.

Doctors did an X-ray for Lin, and gave her 14 days of sick leave for her injuries.

Lin's friend also didn't escape unscathed from the attack. While trying to stop the fight, he ended up with a bleeding nose along with other injuries on his face.

He was hospitalised for four days.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a fight at about 1am last Sunday.

They confirmed that a 68-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

Two men, aged 57 and 65, are assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Fight breaks out at Chinatown Scarlett Supermarket

Just two weeks ago, a video was circulating online showing two men brawling at Scarlett Supermarket in People's Park Complex.

In the clip, a man clad in a black T-shirt was seen wrestling with a store employee, while the latter's colleagues tried to use baskets to break up the fight.

Eventually, a few members of the public helped the employee to pin the man down, with subsequent videos showing police officers arriving at the scene.

The police told The Straits Times that a 45-year-old man was arrested for affray. The supermarket employee, 30, sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Those convicted of affray may be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

