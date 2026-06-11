Blast in China's Guangxi kills seven, injures 17

BEIJING — An explosion killed seven people early on Thursday (June 11) in China's southwestern region of Guangxi, local authorities said in a notice, adding that they were investigating its cause, but ruling out a risk from gas pipelines.

Seventeen injured were taken to hospital, but none in critical condition, they said, after the 1.40am blast in the town of Xingan, nestled in a mountainous area rich in mineral and agricultural resources.

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