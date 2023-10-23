Boy in China throws up in class but teacher forces him to eat his vomit

A kindergarten teacher in China has come under fire after she was caught force-feeding a boy his own vomit.

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident happened on Sept 15.

The boy, who was dressed in new clothes for his sixth birthday, returned home from school wearing filthy clothes, the boy's father, surnamed Zhang, told Chinese media.

Although his parents thought little of it, the boy later told his grandmother that his teacher forced him to eat more food after he'd finished lunch.

The teacher forced the child to finish up some pieces of pumpkin. Unable to swallow more food as he was already full, the boy vomited into a bowl.

"The teacher took out the vomit and stuffed it back into my son's mouth," said Zhang.

CCTV footage shared online by the boy's parents showed the teacher holding the boy's head back while stuffing mushed-up food into his mouth.

Deeming the teacher's actions to be child abuse, Zhang and his wife reported the incident to their son's school. They also asked several times to see the CCTV footage, but were only able to view it after the police got involved in the matter.

After conducting investigations, the local education bureau released a statement on Oct 13 confirming the incident.

The bureau said the teacher's actions were inappropriate, and ordered both the teacher and the head of the kindergarten to apologise to the boy and his parents.

The authorities also ordered the dismissal of the teacher, and has since lowered the ranking of the kindergarten involved.

In addition to taking action against the kindergarten, the education bureau said that they would carry out special investigations in schools throughout the distract to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

