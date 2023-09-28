Pre-school teacher in China unconcerned while colleague slaps and kicks 2 students

A pre-school teacher in China was caught on CCTV repeatedly hitting and kicking two male students, all while her colleague observed them silently.

Footage of the incident posted on Chinese social media Weibo and Douyin on Tuesday (Sept 26) shows the errant teacher sitting on a stool at the front of the classroom with a boy standing beside her.

As she starts shouting at the boy, she repeatedly slaps the side and back of his head, and also kicks his buttocks while he flinches away.

She then stands up to grab his shoulder and continues kicking him, causing the boy to start wailing loudly.

The teacher then sits down again with her hands crossed on her chest disapprovingly and continues chatting with her colleague who silently witnessed the scene.

When the boy continued crying, she threateningly raised her palm in the air before slapping him again, forcing the boy to take a step back.

Subsequently, she turns her attention to his classmate, kicking and striking the frightened boy in a similar fashion as he tries to escape.

Meanwhile, her colleague watches on nonchalantly while swinging her legs, making no effort to stop her actions.

Teacher fired

The Yunnan Provincial Government released a notice confirming that a pre-school teacher, surnamed Zhang, who works at a private kindergarten in Zhaotong City, Yunnan, had assaulted a student on Sept 21, local media reported.

The boy was taken to the hospital after the incident and no injuries were found.

According to the statement, the private kindergarten was ordered to fire Zhang. Her colleague, surnamed Ding, will also face disciplinary action.

In addition, Zhang was also detained and fined by local police in accordance with the law, the notice said.

