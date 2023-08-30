Second Kinderland teacher arrested for allegedly hitting boy in Choa Chu Kang pre-school

[UPDATED, Aug 30]

Another Kinderland teacher has been arrested following a video that showed the woman allegedly hitting a boy's head. It is the second arrest in a week involving staff members from the pre-school chain.

The latest video, which surfaced on Tuesday (Aug 29), reportedly occurred at the pre-school's Sushine Place branch in Choa Chu Kang.

In a police statement received by AsiaOne on Aug 30, a 48-year-old woman was arrested for "voluntarily causing hurt read with enhanced penalties for offences against person below 14 years of age". Police investigations are ongoing.

Kinderland pre-school released a statement late on Tuesday, indicating that the teacher from their Choa Chu Kang centre has been suspended. They added that they have also reached out to the parents of the boy to apologise.

In their statement, Kinderland shared that new measures will be put in place to "better address the welfare of both children and teachers in both centres". This includes enhancing policies "to manage the mental health of new and current teachers", as well as expanding the installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms and children's activity areas.

It said: "While isolated and rare incidents do happen, Kinderland has taken, and will continue to take, a proactive stance in addressing issues that arise and will continue to uphold a zero-tolerance policy of no abuse to anyone, child or adult."

The statement added that both centres have received six requests from parents to withdraw their kids following the incidents.

Just one day after videos of a teacher rough-handling several children in a Woodlands pre-school were uploaded online, a similar video of a teacher hitting a child's head in another pre-school surfaced on Tuesday (Aug 29).

Surrounded by several children, the teacher can be seen forcefully opening the lid of a boy's water bottle and then thrusting the bottle towards him, shouting in Mandarin for him to "drink".

When the boy brought the bottle up to his mouth, she reached out and hit the boy's head several times, continuing her tirade in Mandarin while he dodged and walked away.

The video was uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday morning and was allegedly filmed at Kinderland Preschool @ Choa Chu Kang Sunshine Place.

The teachers involved in the two separate incidents are believed to be staff members of early childhood education provider Kinderland Singapore.

"This is abuse," Chua Chu Kang GRC Member of Parliament Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim wrote in a Facebook post hours after the video was uploaded, stating that the actions of the pre-school teacher are "inhumane, unacceptable and heartbreaking".

"As a parent of a young preschooler, it is heartbreaking to watch young, vulnerable and defenceless children being abused," he said.

Zhulkarnain added that he alerted the police and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) to the incident.

"Full and thorough investigations will take place and I expect the perpetrators and those negligent enough to allow this, to face the full force of the law."

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/Zhulrahim.sg/posts/pfbid0HdkiZBQYdqDMj1Pi8zdMcDUGfP1miwqq3HavwsxKjb3PoACe6bqKkEs79FdPQERAl[/embed]

In response to AsiaOne's queries, an ECDA spokesperson said that they were alerted today to a video circulating on social media of an incident in Kinderland Choa Chu Kang and are investigating the case.

"ECDA has directed the pre-school operator to provide close guidance and support to their teachers in classroom management, so as to ensure the safety and well-being of enrolled children," the spokesperson said.

The agency said that it takes a serious view towards any case of child mismanagement and stressed that the safety and well-being of children in pre-schools is of utmost importance.

"ECDA follows up on every alleged child mismanagement incident, such as through unannounced visits to pre-schools, interviews and verification of records," the spokesperson added.

"Pre-school operators are also reminded through regular briefings and circulars to ensure vigilant supervision of children, and to provide guidance and support to teachers on classroom management."

AsiaOne has contacted Kinderland for comment.

Woodlands pre-school teacher dismissed, arrested by police

On Monday, three widely circulated videos showing a pre-school teacher ill-treating several children at Kinderland @Woodlands Mart drew public outrage. The teacher had struck a child's bottom, forced a crying boy's head back and force-fed a girl who refused water.

Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San said in a Facebook post that the teacher has been dismissed and investigations by the ECDA and the police are currently ongoing.

The police confirmed on Tuesday that they arrested a 33-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in a case of ill treatment of children.

She will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of ill-treatment of a child or young person. If convicted, she will face a jail term of up to eight years, a fine of up to $8,000, or both.

ALSO READ: Preschool teacher sacked after handling boy, 4, in rough manner

lim.kewei@asiaone.com