Preschool teacher sacked after handling boy, 4, in rough manner

A teacher at a preschool in Ang Mo Kio was immediately sacked after she was found to have physically mishandled a pupil.

Little Seeds Preschool told AsiaOne that an investigation was carried out after the four-year-old boy was found to have suffered abrasions on the back on his neck last Wednesday (Dec 2).

It has also reported the incident to the Early Childhood Development Agency.

"We deeply regret the incident and have offered our co-operation to the child and his family and will render all the necessary support to them," the preschool said.

Last week, the boy's mother, Lim QiaoHui, took to Facebook to alert other parents of the rough treatment he suffered in school.

In her post, she shared several photos of the injuries on her son. According to her, the boy underwent a medical examination in hospital on Dec 4 and was discharged the next day.

The mum, who was allowed to watch the school's CCTV footage, alleged that the abuse had been going on since July.

"I don't really know how to pursue this matter, but I definitely want the teacher that caused him to be admitted into the hospital, to pay for it and learn her lesson," she wrote.

In another Facebook post, Lim apologised to her son for not realising that the bruises on his legs and body were not caused by accident over the past few months.

Following the incident, Little Seeds Preschool said: "We have taken steps to reiterate these important aspects and will continue to take measures to ensure that this type of incident does not occur."

It added that the safety and care of the children under their care are of utmost importance and concern.

The police also confirmed that a report was lodged and added that investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Pre-school under probe, teacher allegedly made child eat own vomit

lamminlee@asiaone.com