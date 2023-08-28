Teacher filmed smacking children at Woodlands pre-school under investigation: MP Poh Li San

A pre-school teacher who was filmed rough-handling several children has been dismissed, said Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 28), Poh wrote that she understood the "concerns and worries" of residents and parents of children attending Kinderland @Woodlands Mart, after videos of a teacher "rough-handling and smacking children" started circulating online.

"Such unprofessional acts certainly cannot be condoned and the staff must be brought to task," Poh added.

"I understand that the teacher has been dismissed and investigations by Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the police are currently ongoing."

Poh added that she is assisting parents of affected children and urged them to send her a private message or email.

Several video clips posted in a Facebook group earlier on Monday showed a pre-school teacher manhandling several children at a Woodlands preschool.

On separate occasions, the teacher can be seen repeatedly striking a child's bottom with a book, forcefully pulling a crying boy's head back to feed him water and pinching a girl who refused water before making her lie down to force-feed her.

AsiaOne has contacted ECDA for more information.

