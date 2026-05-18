HK teen dashes across road to photograph idol on bus wrap, hit by car and sent flying

A 16-year-old male in Hong Kong was sent flying for about two metres after he was struck by an oncoming car on Sunday (May 17) afternoon while dashing across the road to photograph his idol on a bus wrap.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Cheung Sha Wan Road.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted by Threads user "Hua Mu Song Ling" shows a group of at least 10 photographers standing near the road divider along Cheung Sha Wan Road.

They were reportedly taking photos of a bus wrap featuring Hong Kong singer Ivy So, a member of local girl group Collar — formed from television channel ViuTV's reality talent show.

As the dashcam car neared the group, the teenager, with his back to the car, suddenly turned and dashed across the road.

Even though the car was moving at only around 20kmh, the impact sent him and his camera flying across the road for about two metres. The boy got up on his own after a few seconds and was taken to hospital with arm injuries.

According to the Hong Kong Police Force, there were 16,799 cases of road accidents in 2025. Of these, 440 cases were classified as serious, while another 93 were fatal.

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