China boosts export controls on dual use items, state media says

BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil regulations on export control of so-called dual use items, which will take effect on Dec 1, 2024, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday (Oct 19).

The regulations aim to improve transparency and standardisation of export control policies and to boost export control capabilities of items that may be used either for civilian or military purposes, said Xinhua.

The United States says Beijing is supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine by supplying dual use goods, including microelectronics, that can help it build weapons. China says it has not provided weaponry to any party, and that normal trade with Russia should not be interrupted.

The new regulations put in place a permit system for the export of dual use goods and create a list of restricted goods. Exporters of such goods will have to disclose the ultimate user and the intended use of the exported goods.

This week Washington sanctioned two Chinese companies and a Russian affiliate involved in making and shipping attack drones and warned the two countries to halt co-operation boosting the Ukraine war effort.

