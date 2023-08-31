China issues highest typhoon warning as Saola moves towards Hong Kong

BEIJING - China issued the highest typhoon warning on Thursday (Aug 31) as Typhoon Saola, packing winds of more than 200 kph, headed towards the south-eastern coastline, threatening Hong Kong and other major manufacturing hubs in nearby Guangdong province.

Chinese forecasters issued a typhoon red warning at 6am local time.

China's National Meteorological Center said Saola, currently located about 295km south-east of Guangdong province, will move north-west across the South China Sea at a speed of about 10kmh, gradually approaching the coast of Guangdong, then slowly weaken in intensity.

Wind speeds at noon local time were clocked at 209kmh.

Saola will make landfall along the coast somewhere from Huilai county in Guangdong to Hong Kong in the afternoon to the night of Sept 1, the centre said, adding with its forecasted intensity, it could be among the five strongest typhoons to land in Guangdong since 1949.

As Saola approaches, Guangdong's Shenzhen city said it would upgrade its typhoon warning level to yellow - the second lowest - at 6pm local time on Thursday, and suspend classes at nurseries, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

China Southern Power Grid said it is stepping up inspection of equipment and strengthening measures to prevent water leakage in basement power rooms.

China Railway has suspended several major train lines and Shanghai halted trains heading to Guangdong, according to local media.

The Hong Kong Observatory said it will raise its strong wind Signal to No. 3 - the second lowest - later Thursday.

Saola will also bring storm surges to coastal low-lying areas, the Hong Kong Observatory noted, estimating that Saola is currently about 440km from the metropolis.

Until 8am on Friday, there will be heavy rainfall in parts of Fujian and areas of Guangdong. Downpours could be 100mm to 220mm in some areas.

Saola's winds are also affecting Fujian province, where videos on social media show waves crashing along the coastline. The meteorological administration of Shishi city has issued a typhoon blue warning.

