China mum falls into depression, blames self over unmarried daughter

A woman in Jiangsu, China, got so worried about her daughter's lack of marriage prospects that she fell into depression.

The 59-year-old woman, surnamed Zhao, developed low self-esteem and blamed herself because her daughter, who is in her 30s, is still single, reported Jiangsu Television on Nov 16.

The mother-daughter pair would often quarrel and give each other the silent treatment. Over time, Zhao fell into low spirits and would cry all day long.

Zhao's family eventually sent her to hospital for treatment, where she was diagnosed with depression.

According to Zhao's doctor, the woman refused to leave the house as she felt inferior and was afraid her community was gossiping about her because of her single daughter.

The doctor added that the woman's condition improved after receiving treatment.

When news of Zhao's predicament spread on Chinese social media, netizens were divided.

Some empathised with her, while others said that her worries were unwarranted.

"Many people look down on parents if their children are not married. This circumstance is very common in rural areas," explained a netizen.

However, one netizen also pointed out that marriage does not necessarily lead to happiness.

"I feel suffocated on behalf of her daughter," said another.

