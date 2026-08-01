China passenger takes wheel after driver suffers severe stomach pain, drives him to hospital: 'Small act of kindness'

A ride-hailing passenger in China took the wheel and drove the driver to the hospital after he suffered severe stomach pain while they were travelling on a highway.

A video of the incident recorded by the passenger, identified as Chinese blogger He Shimin (transliteration), was uploaded on Douyin on July 19.

The three-minute-long footage shows He seated in the back seat.

The driver, surnamed Wang (transliteration), is heard saying he is feeling unwell and asks He if she can drive the car away from the highway so she can hail another taxi while he seeks medical attention.

Wang then parks the vehicle in an emergency stopping area and the pair switch seats, with He taking over the wheel.

He continues to ask Wang about his symptoms and he tells her that he's experiencing intense pain below his ribs.

After driving him to the hospital, He manages to find a doctor, and then hands over Wang's belongings.

Wang thanks her for the help, while she checks in on him once more before leaving.

He was later diagnosed with kidney stone, according to Chinese media outlet Red Star News.

Ride-hailing app DiDi commented on He's video on July 20, thanking her for helping the driver and asking for the ride details so it could provide him with the necessary assistance, reported Red Star News.

The company later told Red Star News it had contacted the driver and that he had returned to work.

In a subsequent Douyin video on July 22, He said she was little scared by Wang's unusual request and had started recording the journey in case anything unexpected happened.

She also showed her driving licence to the camera, saying that she has been driving since 2009.

"It was a small act of kindness, and I simply happened to be there to help. Anyone else would have done the same," He said in the video.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com