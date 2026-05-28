China's popular 'Are you dead' app renames to 'Are you there' after public backlash

It's natural that some may leave their parents as they grow old and start families of their own — but some may have understandably have qualms about asking their parents if they're dead.

A popular Chinese application previously named 'Are you dead' was renamed on Sunday (May 24) to 'Are you there' following public backlash, according to multiple reports by local media.

In a news release on their WeChat account on Sunday, app developer Moonview (Zhengzhou) Technology Service (transliteration) said they renamed their app following extensive analysis of public opinions.

The app is designed for people living alone in China, particularly those in cities.

Users can check-in daily by simply tapping a button. Failure to check-in for two days in a row will prompt the app to send a notification to an emergency contact.

If needed, users can also trigger an emergency call for help, which will prompt a specialist to respond within five minutes and arrange for a visit within 15 minutes.

From independent to government-supported

The app had gone viral in January for its straightforward and controversial name.

Priced at eight yuan (S$1.50), some felt the app was also too simple for its price. But it quickly caught on among youth in China, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday (May 27).

The app's developer, surnamed Lu, said he took into consideration the insecurity he felt when walking home late after work, while many female friends who lived alone also shared their concerns about being stalked.

After his former company discovered he had developed the app, he was fired from his job, SCMP reported.

Five months later, however, the app has received support from the government as a safety tool for the elderly, with a trial ongoing with elderly people in the Nanxing neighbourhood in Hangzhou city in Zhejiang province, according to the publication.

Speaking with Global Times, internet expert Liu Dingding explained that the app addresses a key concern arising from China's solo-living population.

By 2030, China may have up to 200 million one-person households, with a solo-living rate exceeding 30 per cent, the publication reported.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com