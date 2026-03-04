China says it seeks communications with US but vows to hold its 'red lines'

BEIJING — China is willing to work with the US to promote communication on all levels, while upholding its "red lines" and principles, Lou Qinjian, a spokesperson for its parliament, said on Wednesday (March 4).

The NPC opens its annual session on Thursday, where it will unveil this year's economic targets and policy priorities.

The meeting comes at a sensitive moment for China-US relations, as both sides look to stabilise ties ahead of an expected summit of leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing at the end of March.

China and the US should respect each other and coexist peacefully, Lou said.

"China has its own principles and red lines, and as always, will resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests," he told a press conference.

Diplomacy between heads of state has an "irreplaceable strategic role" in guiding the two countries' ties, Lou added, urging them to "expand the list of co-operation (areas) while reducing the list of problems".

He called on the US Congress to view China "objectively", and do more to benefit ties.

A White House official has confirmed Trump will travel to China from March 31 to April 2, although Beijing has made no official announcement.

Top trade negotiators of both sides are expected to meet in Paris next week to discuss potential business deals linked to the highly anticipated meet, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday.

