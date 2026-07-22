China teens tell parents they're on holiday, secretly join flood relief effort: 'It's not about being a hero'

Two Shanghai teenagers who reportedly told their parents they were going on a holiday ended up making a 13-hour journey to Guangxi instead, to assist in disaster relief efforts in flood-stricken areas.

Having recently completed the gaokao, China's national college entrance examination, 18-year-olds Wu Yulun (transliterated) and Xin Ziyu (transliterated) were planning a graduation trip.

Then on July 7, Wu came across an online call for volunteers from the Nanning Young Volunteers Association to help with disaster relief efforts in Guangxi.

Wu contacted the volunteer group and learnt they urgently needed help to move relief supplies and so, together with Xin, the two decided to head to Hengzhou, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Travelling a 13-hour journey from Shanghai to Hengzhou, Guangxi, the pair reportedly finally arrived at around 11pm on July 9, using their own pocket money to buy supplies and assist volunteers on the ground, according to local media reports.

They then helped distribute aid supplies to different locations across several days to affected residents.

'It's not about being a hero'

He added that since it might be difficult to predict what they might encounter after arriving, the two graduates told their parents a small lie, saying they were going for a holiday.

Xin recalled that some of the items they planned to bring had raised suspicions, such as the 20 cans of Eight Treasure Congee, which made his father suspicious because of their weight, reported Chinese media outlet Kankan News.

The 18-year-old reportedly told his father that he was bringing those items because he was worried there would not be enough provisions at their destination.

On their first night away, Wu's parents had reportedly learned of their son's real whereabouts.

Wu's mother immediately contacted him to confirm their safety and despite her disapproval, she said she understood his intentions and was touched by their actions, reported SCMP.

"It's not about being a hero. If I could help, even in a small way, and do my part, that would be more than enough," Wu told local media.

Xin reportedly said he only told his father the truth the day before they returned to Shanghai, adding that the two "found some common ground" after discussing the trip.

Wu and Xin returned to Shanghai on July 15, after six days of volunteer work, and Wu later received an admission offer from East China Normal University, reported SCMP.

Wuxi authorities also reportedly invited the two to visit the city and offered them free admission to local attractions for a year.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com