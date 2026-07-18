China tells automakers to boost safety, quality checks

BEIJING - China's industry ministry on Friday (July 17) called on automakers to resist "irrational competition" and ensure the safety of cars, car parts and assisted and autonomous driving systems, a statement from the ministry showed.

• Automakers should search for issues in production consistency, reliability and durability, and fully assess safety risks when rolling out new designs and products, the ministry told key automakers in a meeting.

• The companies must not engage in "exaggerated or false advertising," it added.

• The ministry further urged companies to "strengthen safety assessments of combined driver-assistance and autonomous driving features," and said authorities will step up oversight and inspection of production consistency and quality.

• Violators will be penalised, it said.

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