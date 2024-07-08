China university holds special solo graduation ceremony for student who saved a life

A university in China rewarded a selfless student with his own ceremony after he missed his graduation because he was donating stem cells.

The special event was held on June 14 at Jingdezhen Ceramic University in Jiangxi province for Xie Zhilong, who enrolled in the Physical Education programme in 2020.

A video, which has been circulating on Chinese social media, shows Xie walking onto the stage, where the university's vice-principal and other staff conducted the tassel-turning ceremony for him.

One repost of the video on Weibo has garnered over 2.4 million views and more than 11,000 likes.

Xie missed his graduation ceremony the day before as he was undergoing a four-hour stem cell donation at the Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital, reported CCTV News.

During a blood donation drive at his university, Xie had registered with the China Marrow Donor Programme. In late May, he received a call from the Jingdezhen Red Cross Society informing him that he was a match for a patient with a blood disease, reported the People's Daily.

Despite having severe hematophobia, an extreme and irrational fear of blood, Xie realised he had the opportunity to save a life and agreed to the donation. He wore an eye mask to get through the procedure, according to CCTV News.

After his graduation, Xie received a letter from the recipient of his donation thanking and congratulating him.

The patient wrote: "Upon learning that I had a severe blood disease, I fell into despair and helplessness. I thought I would never escape the pain. Just when I was feeling hopeless, you appeared and gave me a second chance at life.

"Your kindness has filled me with warmth and hope. May your good actions be recognised and respected by more people, and may your life be filled with joy and happiness."

Xie could feel the person's strong desire for life from the letter. "I am willing to use my efforts to continue this life, and pass on the love and warmth," he said.

The fresh graduate now plans to fulfil his childhood dream of enlisting in the army. He has passed the review for military service, reported CCTV news. "Defending the country is a very cool thing," he said.

Xie's story, which was covered by various Chinese media, touched the hearts of netizens, who applauded his selflessness act.

One commented: "Thank you for your selfless dedication and great spirit of love, and thanks to the school for giving him this precious moment."

" A student and a school with love, the warmth of the world needs to be passed on," wrote another commenter.

