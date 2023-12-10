'Thank you for giving me a part of you': Woman, 27, tears up upon meeting bone marrow donor for first time

One woman was filled with nothing but gratitude when she finally came face-to-face with the person who saved her life.

The pair met for the first time on Friday (Dec 8) night and the scene was so heartwarming that the woman couldn't help but shed tears.

According to Shin Min Daily News, 27-year-old Jiang Meimei who had always been healthy, suddenly developed large bruises and rashes on her body in June 2021.

After being examined by a doctor, the researcher was diagnosed with a rare blood disease called aplastic anaemia and needed a bone marrow transplant.

Speaking to the Chinese publication, she said: "The doctor said my platelets and red blood cells were very low and I had to be hospitalised immediately."

Meimei received blood transfusions every week until two to three months later, when she was pleasantly surprised to hear that the Bone Marrow Donor Program (BMDP) had found a suitable local bone marrow donor for her.

This kind person was Li. Due to her occupation, Li is a pseudonym.

The 31-year-old frankly admitted that when she confirmed that her bone marrow match was successful and wanted to donate, she encountered firm opposition from her partner and mother.

She said: "They thought that bone marrow donation would cause harm to the body."

It took her several weeks to convince her family to let her donate.

Tearful meeting

When Meimei had the chance to talk to Li, she expressed how grateful she was to her.

Meimei said: "Thank you for giving me a part of yourself."

She added: "You gave me part of your body, and you also gave me part of your heart."

Li only hopes that with this new bone marrow, Meimei can continue to live an optimistic and healthy life.

