'A blessing returned': Leukaemia-stricken woman, who donated kidney years ago, saved by blood marrow donation from Thai woman

Around 10 years ago, Huang Wei Cai (transliteration) donated a kidney to save her twin sister who was suffering from kidney failure. Eight years later, however, Huang was unexpectedly diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Huang became a beneficiary herself, after she was given the gift of life via a bone marrow donation from a Thai woman who was found to be a match, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Huang, 42, a senior manager, recalled how in July 2021, she was experiencing extreme fatigue and was so tired that she couldn't even walk up a flight of stairs. She had assumed it was due to the side effects from the Covid-19 booster vaccination she had just received. After seeing a doctor, however, Huang was diagnosed with blood cancer.

The diagnosis came as a shock, especially as the doctor told her that her condition was critical and she needed to be hospitalised immediately, Huang told Shin Min.

The doctor added that the only way for her life to be saved was through a bone marrow transplant.

Huang's only thought then was of her two young daughters, who were just one and three years old at the time. Huang received chemotherapy treatment as a search was done for a suitable bone marrow donor under the Bone Marrow Donation Programme (BMDP).

The programme was established in 1993 by a couple, Gerald Loong and his wife, after they lost their young son to leukaemia, The Straits Times previously reported. It is the first and only marrow donor registry in Singapore.

During Huang's third month of chemotherapy, she was notified about a potential donor. However, the donor dropped out after learning that a match test was required.

The search continued until Huang was successfully matched with a Thai woman who proceeded with the donation. The transplant was done successfully in January 2022. After eight to nine months of recovery, Huang's bio-markers returned to normal and she has now gotten a new lease on life.

During the period of recovery, Huang revealed that she did not see her children for six months and had to stop working for a year. She is thankful for the support from her company as well as her husband and family.

Huang shared that she now "has a second chance" to spend time with her two young daughters, "to make amends for the time when I was sick".

Huang hopes that her experience can make others realise the importance of blood marrow donation and encourage them to sign up as donors with the BMDP.

"I deeply understand the importance of organ donation as it can save a life. That I was lucky enough to get a bone marrow donation, I consider it a blessing returned," said Huang.

