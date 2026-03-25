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China urges Japan to punish suspect in Tokyo embassy break-in

China urges Japan to punish suspect in Tokyo embassy break-in
A Japanese police officer stands guard in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan on March 25.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 25, 2026 8:44 AM

BEIJING — China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday (March 25) urged Tokyo to bring the full weight of the law against an individual who broke into the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The perpetrator, armed with an 18cm long knife during the break-in, was handed over to police, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference. 

The Chinese embassy is cooperating with Japanese police over the incident, he added.

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