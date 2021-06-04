China urges US to withdraw investment ban

BEIJING - China said on Friday (June 4) that it strongly condemned United States President Joe Biden's signing of an order to ban investment in dozens of Chinese defence and tech firms.

China urged the US to respect market law and principle and withdraw the investment ban list, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

Mr Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans US entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defence or surveillance technology sectors, a move his administration says expands the scope of a legally flawed Trump-era order.

This is a developing story.