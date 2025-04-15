Award Banner
China will trade with more friends rather than 'throwing punches', foreign ministry says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia on April 1.
PHOTO: Reuters file
BEIJING — China will trade with more friends and become a stronger magnet for investment, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday (April 15).

Facing external uncertainties, China will stay committed to joining hands rather than "throwing punches", Lin Jian, a ministry spokesperson, told a regular press briefing when asked about the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) being held in China's southern Hainan province this week.

