China will trade with more friends rather than 'throwing punches', foreign ministry says

BEIJING — China will trade with more friends and become a stronger magnet for investment, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday (April 15).

Facing external uncertainties, China will stay committed to joining hands rather than "throwing punches", Lin Jian, a ministry spokesperson, told a regular press briefing when asked about the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) being held in China's southern Hainan province this week.

