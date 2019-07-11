China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Being a parent is difficult. Not to mention being an Asian mum whose son can't do math.

In fact, the frustration was enough to send one mum in Hubei, China to the hospital with a heart attack that almost claimed her life.

Wang, 36, had been helping her son with his homework on Nov 1 when she began to get angry with the Primary 3 student after repeatedly explaining a math problem to him, reported Sin Chew Daily.

"I explained it to him many times but he still couldn't get it. I was so angry that I could explode," she told reporters in Mandarin. "Suddenly, my heart was palpitating and I couldn't breathe properly."

Wang immediately called her husband, who drove her to the hospital.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Yang Xiaoxue, a doctor at Xinhua Hospital's internal medicine department, diagnosed Wang with myocardial infarction, or a heart attack.

"She caught it in time. If there had been any delay, she could have suffered from heart failure," Yang told reporters.

The doctor also listed an unhealthy diet and stress as the biggest causes of the increasing incidence of heart disease among younger patients such as Wang.

After her brush with death, Wang, who helps her son with his homework every night, admitted to reporters that she would often get exasperated with him but never expected that it would have such serious consequences.

While stress may be unavoidable, Florence Huang, a Hong Kong-based psychologist, says that parents should learn to manage their emotions.

Not only do negative emotions like stress and anger affect parents' health, they also have adverse effects on kids.

"When this state of experiencing anger and aggression at home is prolonged, the children's self-esteem may be affected, leading to self-blame and feelings of shame, humiliation and helplessness," said Huang.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
parenting Heart/Cardiac diseases stress mental health Education and Schools

TRENDING

&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Landslide hits road in Genting
Landslide hits road in Genting
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging

SERVICES