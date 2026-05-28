China's Hunan cracks down on illegal fireworks makers after deadly blast

BEIJING — Authorities in China's southern province of Hunan have launched a crackdown on illegal production of fireworks and firecrackers that will run until the end of August, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday (May 27).

The campaign follows an explosion this month in a fireworks factory in the province that killed 37 in China's deadliest such event since 2019.

Hunan emergency management authorities said the crackdown will focus on areas known for illegal production, monitoring idle factories, abandoned sites and shuttered enterprises, as well as city and provincial border zones.

Subsequently authorities will resume inspection and rectification norms for the industry.

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