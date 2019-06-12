China's single women seek sperm donors overseas

A photo taken on Oct 23, 2019, shows Xiaogunzhu posing for a photo in an apartment hotel in Beijing.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

BEIJING - Looking at page after page of childhood photos, Xiaogunzhu was drawn to an image of a French-Irish boy with smiling dark blue eyes.

But she was not admiring her lover's family album, she was browsing a catalogue of potential sperm donors - the 39-year-old is one of an increasing number of affluent single women in China that are seeking a child, but not a husband.

Unmarried women in China are largely barred from accessing sperm banks and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment, forcing them to seek options abroad.

Her choice made - donor #14471 on the website of a Californian sperm bank - Xiaogunzhu flew to the United States to begin the first rounds of treatment.

"There are many women who won't get married, so they might not fulfil this fundamental biological mission," Xiaogunzhu told AFP, using the name she blogs under to avoid any negative attention.

"But I felt another path had opened up," she added.

Her baby, now nine months old, is called Oscar after a character in a comic about the French revolution - a nod to the donor's French ancestry.

The marriage rate in China has been in decline over the last five years. Last year, only 7.2 out of 1,000 people got married, according to official statistics.

Educated professional women face "discrimination" when seeking spouses, explained sociologist Sandy To, as their male partners have "difficulty accepting their higher educational or economic accomplishments".

But many feel that struggling to find or simply not wanting a partner should not preclude them from motherhood.

Xiaogunzhu makes a video call to her nine-month-old baby from an apartment hotel in Beijing. PHOTO: AFP

Xiaogunzhu believes a father isn't necessary - her own was controlling and often angry, dimming her view of the traditional family set-up.

"Why does everyone think that children will ask: 'Why don't I have a father?'" she said.

Analysts predict that the total market in China for fertility services will reach US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) in 2022 - more than double its 2016 value.

But demand for services overseas for Chinese nationals is also booming.

Danish sperm and egg bank Cryos International has created a Chinese website and added Chinese-speaking staff. American and European sperm banks told AFP that they have increasing numbers of Chinese clients.

But the journey is neither cheap nor easy.

China's national health department stipulates that the purpose of sperm banks is for "treating infertility and preventing genetic diseases".

In practice, that prohibits non-married women from using them.

"We want to help these single women, but unfortunately, we truly are politically restricted," said Liu Jiaen, the director of a fertility hospital in Beijing.

Liu said the limitation is "a pity".

Conceiving a child through a foreign sperm bank starts from 200,000 yuan (S$38,600).

Women must make several trips abroad for the medical procedures, as Chinese law bans importing human sperm.

Women also face discrimination; in Chinese culture, marriage is still considered essential to having a child.

"If sperm banks and related technology like egg-freezing are accessible to single women, it's a way to safeguard your own reproduction ability," said Ms Alan Zhang, a 28-year-old reproductive rights activist in Beijing.

She has written more than 60 letters to delegates of China's parliamentary body asking them to overturn the restriction as part of her work with Diversity Family, the NGO she co-founded to advocate for non-traditional family structures.

"The state does not do this, so the people can only find their own way," she said.

In China, sperm donors must remain anonymous.

But international sperm banks offer women details like hair colour, childhood photos and ethnic background.

"If you choose to use a sperm donor, sperm is essentially a commodity," said Carrie, a 35-year-old single mother living in south-west China who also requested anonymity.

She said that international sperm banks are more sophisticated than Chinese ones, and "able to meet consumer demand".

Mr Peter Reeslev, CEO of Cryos International, told AFP that given the extra choices, "Chinese women tend to choose Caucasian donors".

He said one possible reason is that sperm banks outside of China have fewer Chinese donors - Cryos has only nine donors out of 900 who identify as Chinese.

US sperm bank California Cryobank has 70 available donors out of 500 who self-identify as Chinese.

But experts say regardless of the availability of Chinese or Chinese-American donors, women are still choosing to have mixed-race children.

"Basically, the selected sperm donors are mostly white," said Xi Hao, a clinical coordinator in Beijing who helps Chinese customers access a fertility clinic in California.

Ms Zhan Yingying, a co-founder of the Diversity Family organisation, said it was rare for her to come across a mother who chose a sperm donor of Chinese ethnicity.

Traits such as double eyelids and pale skin are often valued according to Chinese beauty standards.

"Before choosing the sperm donor, I had not considered a particular race," insisted Carrie, but after seeing the catalogue, she realised she had a preference for foreign physical traits - and now has two half-Danish children.

For baby Oscar, Xiaogunzhu said personality was the major factor in her decision as the donor was listed as "full of joy".

But on her Weibo blog, photos of Oscar with the hashtag #mixed-race baby draw admiration.

"I personally don't care about the colour of the skin," she said.

"I only care that the eyes are big and the features are good."

More about
china babies Women's rights

TRENDING

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan launches in Singapore, already has 70 members
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
21 car parks in Singapore you didn&#039;t know had free parking (2020 edition)
21 car parks in Singapore you didn't know had free parking (2020 edition)
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went

Home Works

How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
No more medical bill surprises
Worried about an inflated medical bill after surgery?
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES