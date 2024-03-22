China's social media lights up after woman aborts baby when boyfriend refuses to pay $42k bride price

A woman in Fujian, China, decided to abort her five-month-old fetus after her boyfriend refused to pay her bride price.

The story has set China's social media abuzz, with netizens' opinion divided.

Tingting, 35, started dating her boyfriend, Liang, in August 2023 and got pregnant two months later.

She has two children from her previous marriage, reported the South China Morning Post.

In October 2023, Liang's family told Tingting that they would pay her 220,000 yuan (S$42,000) for the bride price.

However, she would only receive the amount two months later, as Liang's money was kept in the bank as investments.

Tingting reportedly agreed to wait, but wanted Liang to pay her a part of the money first and obtain a marriage licence in the meantime.

Liang refused to do so and simply asked her to wait.

As December rolled around, Tingting asked him for the money, but was rebuffed.

She later found out that his mother was going to use the money to renovate her home.

"Is her home renovation more important than us getting married?" she asked her boyfriend.

Previously, Tingting had agreed to allow Liang's mother to use a portion of the bride price for the renovation costs.

Liang still did not pay her, saying he was worried that Tingting's parents would give the money to her brother, who was also planning to get married.

She assured Liang that her parents would not touch the money and said she wanted an abortion.

In January 2024, Tingting aborted her baby and broke up with Liang. She also tried to ask him for an apology and monetary compensation.

The story made its rounds on Chinese social media, sending netizens into a tizzy.

"The bride price is too huge isn't it?" said one.

"Aborting the baby is right, otherwise she and the baby would suffer," commented another.

