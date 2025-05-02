China's top diplomat backs Iran's nuclear diplomacy ahead of US talks

BEIJING - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a senior Iranian national security official on Wednesday (April 30) that Beijing appreciated Tehran making diplomatic efforts regarding its nuclear programme, ahead of a new round of US-Iran talks on Saturday.

"China values Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons" and "appreciates Iran's diplomatic efforts", Wang told Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, according to a readout of a meeting in Brazil and released by his ministry on Thursday.

"(China) is pleased to see ongoing dialogue between Iran and other parties and supports Iran's necessary co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," Wang was quoted as saying.

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action if Iran does not strike a deal to rein in its escalating nuclear programme, with negotiators from Washington and Tehran expected to reconvene in Rome on Saturday.

The White House on Wednesday imposed sanctions on entities it accused of being involved in the illicit trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals in a bid to ramp up pressure on the Middle Eastern state ahead of the talks.

China's top diplomat worked with Shamkhani on the surprise 2023 deal restoring ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which analysts said signalled Beijing's desire to be a diplomatic heavyweight in the Middle East.

But the crisis in Israel and Gaza, as well as Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea, has sternly tested Beijing's ability to continue to play a constructive role in handling global "hotspot issues."

