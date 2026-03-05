Man in China rakes in $29k feeding cats during CNY holiday

A Chinese man earned roughly 160,000 yuan (S$29,600) by offering cat-feeding services during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Based in Shanghai, 35-year-old Huan Cong has been in the pet care service industry since 2017, reported Shangguan News.

With an increasing number of families owning pets and people returning to their hometowns for Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, the demand for in-home pet care has risen over the years.

This year, Huan and his team of four completed around 2,000 orders over 20 days during the festive period, with Huan handling about 1,000 orders himself, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The majority of orders reportedly came from clients who returned to their hometowns while around 10 per cent were from those who travelled during off-peak periods.

Huan usually starts work around 3am and works until 11pm, averaging three to four hours of sleep daily during the festive season, according to local reports.

He completed up to 55 orders on his busiest day, with each visit lasting 10 to 15 minutes, reported SCMP.

The services provided include cleaning litter boxes, refilling food and water, monitoring cats' health, inspecting windows and electrical appliances, and clearing the trash.

Additional services, such as feeding medication or trimming nails, are provided free of charge as long as they are within reason.

Huan has reportedly not raised his prices in the last decade despite the significant increase in demand since he entered the industry.

He said his business saw an 18 per cent rise in orders, having served 320 households this year compared with 270 households last year.

He added that a growth of 25 per cent is expected by the end of the holiday season, with an estimated revenue of 160,000 yuan from cat-feeding services alone.

