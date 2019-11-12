Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift

A computed tomography scan showing Mai's diaphragmatic hernia.
PHOTO: Guangzhou Daily
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

All's fair in love and war but one man from Guangzhou was probably not expecting internal injuries after play-fighting with his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old was admitted to hospital on Nov 6 after a light slap on the stomach from his girlfriend left him with chest pains and breathing difficulties, reported Guangzhou Daily.

The man, identified only as Mai, told reporters that his symptoms had started after a playful "fight" with his girlfriend of two years the previous day.

"At the time, I thought it was just some chest tightness and pain that would go away after resting. But the pain got worse after more activity," Mai said.

To his surprise, doctors diagnosed him with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

This occurs when the diaphragm, which separates the chest from the abdomen, has an opening that allows abdominal organs to move upward into the chest.

In Mai's case, the defect was present since birth.

ALSO READ: Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims

His doctor, Feng Jinhang, told reporters that he had observed bowel sounds in Mai's chest. This indicated that Mai's intestines had moved up into his chest cavity.

Mai underwent surgery later that day to repair his diaphragm and move his organs back into place.

Diaphragmatic hernias require urgent medical attention and can result in gastrointestinal necrosis, perforation and life-threatening infections if left untreated, Feng said.

ALSO READ: Chinese man fractures arm after "princess carrying" girlfriend

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
china Health and Wellbeing Wounds and injuries

TRENDING

Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Think you&#039;ve seen everything in Bangkok? Here&#039;s 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
Think you've seen everything in Bangkok? Here's 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter

SERVICES