Chinese residents in lockdown learn to entertain themselves

It has been more than 10 days since Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, entered an unprecedented lockdown. For most residents trapped in their homes, life has not been easy, but they are trying their best not to let the epidemic affect them too much.

The city of 11 million people in Hubei province has been on lockdown since Jan 23. Flights, trains and buses leaving and entering Wuhan have been cancelled, highways in and out of the city blocked and public transportation suspended. The city later even banned some private vehicles to limit as much movement as possible.

Many residents are finding new ways to make staying at home not as boring as it sounds.

In one popular video, which garnered more than 320 million views on Sina Weibo, a man speaking in the Wuhan dialect is seen shouting at the darkness asking if there is anyone out there.

"People living at the nearby apartment building, open your windows," he said. "Let's start a shouting match. I am going crazy."

Later, another man replied: "Roger that. I also want to talk to someone. Let's open our windows and our hearts to talk."

There were also popular videos on different social media platforms showing people's daily exercise routine－getting up around noon, taking a small walk in their living room, in their kitchen, guest bedroom and restroom and then returning to their bedroom.

Some tried to play badminton in their living rooms or ping-pong on their dinner tables. Others simply posted screenshots of their daily exercise results on social media, showing them walking less than 100 steps in a day.

Bai Yu, 29, a university teacher in Wuhan, said she has only gone out twice to buy daily necessities at nearby stores since the lockdown and spent the rest of the time at home with her husband.