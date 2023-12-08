Container truck crushes car in China but passengers escape without a scratch

When a container truck flipped and landed on a car, many feared the worst.

But the two passengers in the car escaped unscathed from the crash and "didn't even have scratches", said a firefighter who was at the scene.

The harrowing accident took place on Dec 1 in Jiangsu, China, when a red container truck collided with another container truck that was making a turn at an intersection.

The impact sent the red container truck toppling over, crushing a nearby car.

According to South China Morning Post, the red container truck was carrying 30 tons of wooden planks.

Firefighters told Chinese media that they found two passengers trapped in the car but struggled to free them due to the immense weight of the truck.

Hence, they had to dispatch two cranes to lift the truck.

Once the truck was lifted off the car, firefighters used hydraulic spreaders to pry open a gap in the deformed car door and rescue the two passengers, Newsflare reported.

The two passengers were immediately taken to the hospital for examination but there were no injuries reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the accident.

