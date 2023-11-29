Double trouble: 2 motorcycles crash into Porsche SUV seconds apart

Two accidents in the span of 15 seconds.

While a Porsche SUV was trying to change lanes on the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Tuesday (Nov 28) evening, it got into an accident involving multiple vehicles.

Dash-cam footage uploaded to Facebook page Singapore Road Vigilante showed a motorcycle crashing into the car.

The impact threw the motorcyclists and pillion rider onto the road. The driver then pulled into the next lane and got out of his car to check on them.

That very moment, another motorcycle slammed into the open car door and collided with a nearby minivan — all before the Porsche driver had even alighted from his car.

"Changing lanes without due care, opening door without due care," read the Facebook post, in reference to the driver's actions.

Some netizens, however, said that the blame for this unfortunate chain of events lie with the motorcyclists.

"For sure is bike drive too fast and don't care just speed [sic]," said one netizen.

"The Porsche driver is just unlucky," added another.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving three cars and two motorcycles along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Marina Coastal Expressway at 5.55pm on Nov 28.

A 20-year-old female pillion rider and two male motorcyclists aged 20 and 48 were conscious when conveyed to hospital, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

