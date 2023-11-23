Mum and child sent flying after car hits them at Woodlands junction, another woman hurt in crash at same spot 2 days later

Two accidents in three days.

A woman and her daughter were left bleeding after being hit by a car while crossing a junction at Woodlands Avenue 5 on Monday (Nov 20).

Two days later, an elderly woman was involved in an accident at the same intersection.

A video on SG Road Vigilante SGRV showed the shocking footage of the woman and her young daughter who were sent flying after being hit by a blue Toyota Lexus car.

It is not clear if traffic signals were in the pedestrians' favour.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman was bleeding from the head following the crash, while the young girl clad in school uniform was seen lying on the ground.

An eyewitness, surnamed Wu, told the Chinese evening daily that she saw the girl, who appeared to be "in Primary 2 or 3", bleeding as she laid conscious on the ground. "Her shoes had flown to the middle of the road as well as the grass patch," said Wu.

Wu described how the mother was sitting down beside the girl in a daze.

"Fortunately both of them were conscious and the police as well as ambulance arrived shortly after. The girl was crying in pain as she was stretchered onto the ambulance," Wu added.

Incidentally, a reporter from Shin Min who visited the location two days later on Nov 22 witnessed an accident at the exact same location.

The accident, which occurred at about 11am, saw a woman hurt after she was hit by a car while crossing the junction. Shin Min reported that the elderly woman was thrown into the air in the collision before landing on the ground.

According to the Chinese daily, the driver, who looked to be in his 60s, was seen apologising profusely to the woman as she cried out in pain and pointed to her back.

A video of the accident site after both the police and ambulance arrived showed paramedics putting the woman on a stretcher.

When contacted by AsiaOne, police confirmed that both accidents had occurred at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 5 and South Woodlands Way.

Police stated that on Nov 20 at 8.32am, police were alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians at the junction. The two female pedestrians, aged six and 42, were conveyed conscious to the hospital, the statement added.

In the second case, which occurred on Nov 22 at 11.02 am, a 66-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital, while a 62-year-old man is assisting with investigations, said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

