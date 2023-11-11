Motorcyclist and 9-year-old pillion rider killed in accident on PIE; police looking for truck driver who left the scene

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old motorcyclist and his nine-year-old pillion rider died in a hit-and-run accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Nov 11) morning.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted at about 10.10am to an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle along the PIE towards Changi Airport before the Jalan Bahar exit.

"The truck driver had left the scene and efforts to trace the driver are under way," the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Both the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old motorcyclist Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan was killed after an accident involving a lorry and a minibus on the East Coast Parkway.

A male passenger of the minibus was arrested and charged on Friday with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act. He had allegedly jumped out of the moving bus, causing a nearby lorry to come to a halt. Mr Nurhilmi subsequently collided with the rear of the lorry.

