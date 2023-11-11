Russian man charged after allegedly jumping out of minibus on ECP, causing accident that led to motorcyclist's death

SINGAPORE - A Russian man accused of starting an accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) that led to a motorcyclist's death was charged on Friday (Nov 10) with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

Eldaniz Ibishov, 38, allegedly jumped out of a moving vehicle at around 11am on Wednesday, causing a nearby lorry to come to a halt.

Freelance delivery rider Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan, 27, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with the rear of the lorry.

Mr Nurhilmi, who suffered multiple injuries, was unconscious when he was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

He died later that day.

Court documents did not disclose why Ibishov allegedly jumped out of the vehicle while it was travelling along the ECP towards the city.

On Friday, he was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Nov 24.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt to another person by performing a rash act can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.