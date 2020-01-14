Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Chinese New Year is approaching, and while many families in China gather to kick the new year off with a bang, it would appear one kid took the saying literally.

Whilst on holiday, an eight-year-old boy in Dunhuang, China, stuck a lit firecracker through the edges of a manhole cover on a street and landed himself in the hospital after an explosion sent him flying into the air.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment of the explosion on Jan 10. The force of the blast sent the child flying into the air before he landed next to the manhole. Fortunately, the manhole cover crashed down several metres away from the boy and shattered into several pieces.

An elderly passer-by who heard the sound of the blast had thought a heating pipe had burst. When he checked out the area, he was greeted with the sight of the child laying on the ground.

After wiping the blood off the boy's mouth, he yelled for his wife to help find the child's parents. When he got no response, the man quickly carried the child away and took him to Dunhuang Hospital for treatment.

Despite increased warnings, such accidents have continued to happen. Over the past few years, there have been several reports of children throwing lit firecrackers into septic systems and causing explosions in China. Septic tanks contain methane gas which is flammable and combustible.

In 2017, two women and a child were severely injured after the youngster slipped a lit firecracker into an underground septic tank despite warning signs, causing the street to rupture, burying them in concrete rubble.

Another boy was sent flying after pulling the same stunt in 2018.

Last year, a similar accident tore up the pavement and damaged several cars, but the boy who set off the explosion escaped unscathed.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
china Bombings/Explosions fires

TRENDING

Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Musicians &#039;play Carlos Ghosn&#039; by squeezing into instrument cases in web craze
Musicians 'play Carlos Ghosn' by squeezing into instrument cases in web craze

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES