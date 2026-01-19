Explosion at steel plate factory in China's Inner Mongolia region kills 2, state media reports

BEIJING — An explosion at a steel plate factory in north China's Inner Mongolia region killed two people and left five missing, according to local emergency management and fire rescue departments, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The explosion occurred around 3pm at a steel plate factory operated by Baogang Steel United in the city of Baotou, CCTV reported.

City officials said a pressurised storage tank designed to hold steam and high-temperature water exploded in the factory.

Eighty-four people were hospitalised after the blast, with five in critical condition, the report said.

Local authorities dispatched rescue teams to the site to carry out search and rescue operations following the incident, and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, it added.

