Girl falls 4 storeys to her death after glass railing in China mall gave way

A girl in Shandong, China, fell four storeys to her death in a newly opened shopping mall last Saturday (Nov 16).

According to Chinese media reports, she was leaning on a glass railing that suddenly gave way.

A video clip circulating on Weibo shows the girl standing in the nook beside an escalator.

As she shifts her body sideways, she appears to be leaning on the glass railing in the nook.

Seconds later, the railing gives way.

Losing her balance, the girl attempts to grab onto the escalator's handrail, but she soon falls to the ground floor.

Other clips and photos show her lying in a pool of blood.

An eyewitness, who was in a store on the ground floor at the time, told Xiaoxiang Morning Herald that she had heard a loud 'bang'.

When she exited the store, she saw the girl lying on the floor.

Although the shopping mall is located near a hospital, paramedics took over 10 minutes to arrive at the scene due to a traffic jam that evening, the eyewitness added.

According to Jimu News, local police confirmed the girl's death, and said that the incident is under investigation.

