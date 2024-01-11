Going the extra mile: Boss in China flies helicopter to deliver lunch to workers on mountaintop

A boss in China took kindness to greater heights by delivering lunch to his workers on a mountain via helicopter so that they could save the time needed to travel down.

A video showing this boss flying a helicopter to deliver food to workers in Zhejiang province went viral on Chinese social media.

In the video, a helicopter is seen flying up towards the mountaintop before coming to a stop to hover on a barrier near its edge.

The boss then opens the door to hand one of the construction workers a rice cooker filled with what looks like dumplings and a bottle of water.

As the workers tuck in, the boss expertly swivels the helicopter and flies back towards the ground.

The construction workers are reportedly building a helicopter take-off field for the boss on this mountaintop, which is 580 metres away from the ground, the South China Morning Post reported.

Travelling back and forth to get food by car would take the workers around an hour and a half.

"I have to fly the helicopter every day anyway, and it's my helicopter and my field," the boss said.

He started doing these lunch deliveries to ensure that the project gets completed on time and the workers can go back home early for Chinese New Year.

ALSO READ: This made my day: Mum teaches kids to spread love by giving out drinks to migrant workers

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com